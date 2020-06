Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Thursday, South Koreans will be allowed to purchase ten protective face masks per week.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety unveiled the latest adjustment to the public distribution system on Tuesday.Currently under the system, adults are allowed to purchase three masks per week, while students under the age of 18, including kindergarteners, are allowed to buy five masks per week. Identification checks will continue to prevent mask hoarding.Meanwhile, the government has decided to retain the public distribution system until July 11 instead of terminating it on June 30.Until that time, the government will monitor the trends of production and purchase of surgical and anti-droplet masks to decide whether or not to continue the public distribution system.