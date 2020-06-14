World's Largest Child Porn Site Operator Asks Court to Deny Extradition to US

Photo : YONHAP News

The operator of what was the world's largest child pornography website asked a local court to prevent his extradition to the United States, offering to face whatever sentence is handed down if he can be tried again in South Korea.At his second extradition hearing on Tuesday, Son Jong-woo, the operator of "Welcome to Video", apologized for inflicting great harm on society, while expressing his wish to remain in the same country as his family.The prosecution continued to seek court approval for Son's extradition to the U.S., where a federal grand jury has indicted him on charges of advertising and distributing child porn, money laundering and other crimes.Son's legal counsel argued against the extradition, citing the principle of non-extradition of South Korean nationals and the fear that he would be tried again for distributing child porn, for which he has already served an 18-month sentence in South Korea.They also argued it’s still possible for Son to face trial for money laundering in South Korea rather than the U.S.Between July 2015 and March 2018, Son operated the "Welcome to Video" child porn site on the so-called dark web.