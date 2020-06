Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided it will raise the issue of Japan's recent distortion of historical information on Hashima Island at the new Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo before UNESCO.The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it plans to send a letter to the UN agency's headquarters in Paris as soon as possible.In the letter, the ministry plans to emphasize that Japan failed to fulfill its promise to commemorate Korean victims forced to work in the coal mines on Japan's Hashima Island during World War Two.The Foreign Ministry will also alert the 21 members of the UNESCO World Heritage of Japan’s failure to keep its promise.