N. Korean Army Threatens Military Move at Disarmed Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea's military announced that it is reviewing plans to reenter areas along the inter-Korean border that were demilitarized by various inter-Korean agreements. This comes just days after North Korea threatened to take military action over defector-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korea's military is threatening to undo recent inter-Korean peace agreements by reoccupying border areas that had been demilitarized.North Korean media outlets on Tuesday delivered the statement by the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army(KPA), saying that an action plan is under review in which the military would advance into the zones and fortify the front line.The North Korean military leadership also unveiled a plan to send its own propaganda leaflets into South Korea.This came a few days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Yo-jong issued a statement, warning that the South will witness the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office at the Gaeseong industrial complex and that the next move will be up to the Korean People's Army.In an interview with KBS World Radio, Lieutenant-General Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean special forces commander, said North Korea has a wide range of options along the border line.[Sound bite: Lieutenant General(Ret.) Chun In-bum - former Commander - Special Warfare Command (English)]"It has already been publicized by North Korea that they intend on demolishing the liaison office and I believe that is a possibility. The only question is how they will do this. Would it be by explosives or by heavy machinery. Once that is done, another possibility could be that it could be reoccupied by military units, which is in itself an issue but what concerns me is that that area might be occupied by newly developed multiple rocket launchers that the North Koreans have been testing."The city of Gaeseong is only two-point-five kilometers north of the military demarcation line, dividing the two Koreas.The retired commander also noted that the North Koreans can reoccupy guard posts inside the demilitarized zone which were demolished under the 2018 inter-Korean peace agreement.North Korean media has been intensifying its harsh rhetoric against the South in recent weeks, denouncing defector-turned-human rights activists for their anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.While identifying the South as an "enemy," North Korea cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in the first phase of retaliatory action against the South for failing to prevent the defectors from sending hot air balloons carrying the leaflets.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.