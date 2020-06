Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho visited Ganghwa Island Tuesday to inspect the readiness of police and the Coast Guard there.A group of North Korean defectors has announced it intends to release plastic bottles containing rice towards North Korea from the island later in the month, despite rising tension because of these very campaigns.The vice minister visited police and Coast Guard precincts calling for an airtight response to the activities.Suh stressed the importance of easing inter-Korean tension and urged police to keep public order, adding that sending leaflets to North Korea violates an agreement reached by the North and South.The vice minister's visit comes as tensions are rising with Pyongyang threatening military action over the leaflet campaigns. Suh is also scheduled to visit the border area of Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday.