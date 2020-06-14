Unification Ministry Takes Seriously Current Inter-Korean Relations, Preparing for All Contingencies

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Tuesday that it takes seriously the current state of inter-Korean relations and promised to manage the situation on the peninsula.In a report submitted to the National Assembly's Unification Committee, the ministry also vowed to closely monitor North Korean moves and thoroughly prepare for all contingencies.North Korea has continued hostile rhetoric since early this month when Kim Yo-jong, a senior ruling party official and sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened to cut off cross-border relations over defector-led campaigns to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.In its latest threat on Tuesday, the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army said it is reviewing plans to remilitarize border areas disarmed under inter-Korean agreements and distribute its own anti-South leaflets.The Unification Ministry said it will continue to urge dialogue with North Korea to resolve issues through communication and cooperation and find areas where the two Koreas can work together to achieve a breakthrough in relations.Regarding plans announced by some North Korean defectors groups to go ahead with sending leaflets on the Korean War anniversary, the ministry said an around-the-clock response system is in operation involving the police and local authorities.