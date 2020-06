Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) climbed over five percent on Tuesday, offsetting a four-point-76 percent plunge the previous day.The index rose 107-point-23 points, or five-point-28 percent, ending the day at two-thousand-138-point-05.In the morning session, the Korea Exchange had to activate a “sidecar” to suspend trading on the KOSPI for five minutes after KOSPI 200 index futures remained more than five percent higher from Monday’s closing for one minute.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose sharply, gaining 42-point-23 points, or six-point-09 percent, to close at 735-point-38.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened eight-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-207-point-two won.