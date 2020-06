Photo : YONHAP News

The government will lay out additional real estate measures as early as Wednesday with a focus on expanding regulatory areas and increasing tax on corporate real estate investment.The package will be the 21st of its kind concerning the property market under the Moon Jae-in administration.Stringent measures are expected in all areas of regulatory zones, taxation and loan constraints.The government is considering designating as regulated zones nearly all of the capital region except border towns to prevent the so-called balloon effect. This refers to speculative real estate demand rising in non-regulated areas.Also loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios will be further tightened in areas where home prices are overheated.The government is also reviewing a sharp rise in tax rates on real estate investments made by corporations.