Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has blown up the inter-Korean liaison office days after it threatened to do so over Seoul’s handling of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.The South Korean Unification Ministry reported on Tuesday that there was an explosion at the office within the Gaeseong Industrial Complex at 2:49 p.m.Earlier reports said that an explosion was heard from the inter-Korean industrial park with smoke seen billowing from the same site.Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Yo-jong issued a statement, warning that the South will witness the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office at the Gaeseong industrial complex and that the next move will be up to the Korean People's Army.