Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of South Korean employees of U.S. Forces Korea have returned to work after being furloughed since early April amid stalled defense cost negotiations between Seoul and Washington.A USFK official said Tuesday that all of the roughly four thousand workers have returned to work since Monday.This comes after the two sides agreed on a wage deal with the Pentagon accepting Seoul's offer to pay in advance the labor costs for all USFK Korean employees through the end of this year.In a statement announcing the agreement, the U.S. put the cost at 200 million U.S. dollars, but South Korean Foreign Ministry official said more talks are necessary to determine an exact figure.Considering workers' annual salaries, however, the actual cost is expected to be higher.