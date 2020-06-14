Pyongyang Confirms Detonation of Inter-Korean Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Tuesday confirmed that it blew up the inter-Korean liaison office earlier in the day.The North’s Korean Central Television said in a dispatch released at 4:50 p.m. that “miserable demolition” of the facility was made two hours earlier, accompanied by loud detonation sounds.The outlet said it was a follow-up move after the regime’s disconnection of inter-Korean telecommunication channels last week and aims to answer the North Korean public’s anger over “scums” and those turning a blind eye to them.The scums apparently refer to defector-turned-activists in the South who have led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns. Early this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Yo-jong blamed Seoul for its handling of propaganda leaflets sent into the North and threatened to scrap its military tension reduction agreement with the South.The regime moved to declare last Tuesday that it would sever all cross-border communication channels and four days later, Kim Yo-jong issued another statement warning that the South will witness the destruction of the liaison office at the Gaeseong industrial complex.