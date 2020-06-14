China, Japan Respond to N. Korean Demolition of Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing and Tokyo have responded to the destruction of inter-Korean liaison office by North Korea.In a regular media briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian urged restraint amid heightened tension between South and North Korea.He reiterated his government’s stance that as a neighboring country to the two Koreas, China has consistently hoped for peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula. The spokesman, however, declined further comment citing his lack of knowledge of the incident.The Japanese government said it will closely cooperate with Washington and Seoul on the matter.Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference on Tuesday that his country is continuously cooperating with countries such as the U.S. and South Korea over matters regarding the North, collecting and analyzing necessary information and closely monitoring the situation.