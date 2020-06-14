DP Regrets Office Demolition, UFP Criticizes Moon's N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The destruction of inter-Korean liaison office by North Korea on Tuesday has drawn different responses from rival political parties in South Korea.In a media briefing, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Spokesman Kang Hoon-sik expressed his party’s “deep regret” over the North’s latest move, saying it not only poses a significant threat to inter-Korean ties but will also become a stumbling block to peace of the Korean Peninsula.Kang said the DP will perceive the gravity of the situation, closely communicate with the government and strongly deal with the matter. He also urged the government to be thoroughly prepared for additional provocations by the North.The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) claimed that the demolition of the liaison office points to the failure of what it alleged to be the Moon Jae-in administration’s pro-Pyongyang policies.In a statement, the conservative party’s spokesman Bae June-young also called on the government to gravely recognize the situation and deliberate on the fact that the North declared the South an enemy.