S. Korea Convenes NSC to Discuss Inter-Korean Office Destruction

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council(NSC) meeting to discuss the destruction of an inter-Korean liaison office by North Korea.In an NSC standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday, the participants assessed the situation and discussed Seoul’s possible measures.The North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office earlier on Tuesday afternoon, confirming the move two hours later.The move, along with the severing of inter-Korean communication channels last week, came after the regime threatened to backtrack on inter-Korean conciliatory agreements over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.The liaison office opened in September of 2018 as a follow-up measure to the Panmunjeom Declaration issued during a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April of the same year.