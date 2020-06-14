Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea Convenes NSC to Discuss Inter-Korean Office Destruction

Write: 2020-06-16 19:07:57Update: 2020-06-16 19:13:08

S. Korea Convenes NSC to Discuss Inter-Korean Office Destruction

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council(NSC) meeting to discuss the destruction of an inter-Korean liaison office by North Korea.

In an NSC standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday, the participants assessed the situation and discussed Seoul’s possible measures. 

The North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office earlier on Tuesday afternoon, confirming the move two hours later. 

The move, along with the severing of inter-Korean communication channels last week, came after the regime threatened to backtrack on inter-Korean conciliatory agreements over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South. 

The liaison office opened in September of 2018 as a follow-up measure to the Panmunjeom Declaration issued during a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April of the same year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >