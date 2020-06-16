S. Korean Presidential Office Expresses Regret over Inter-Korean Office Demolition

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has expressed “strong regret” over the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office by North Korea.National Security Council(NSC) Deputy Director Kim You-geun announced the top office's stance on Tuesday following an emergency NSC standing committee meeting convened to discuss the matter.Calling the North Korean move “unilateral,” Kim said it betrayed expectations of everyone hoping for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace of the Korean Peninsula.He also said all responsibility for the incident lies with North Korea.Earlier in the day, the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean city of Gaeseong.The move, along with the severing of inter-Korean communication channels last week, came after the regime threatened to undo inter-Korean peace agreements over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.The liaison office opened in September of 2018 as a follow-up measure to the Panmunjeom Declaration issued during the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April of the same year.