Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have climbed back to over 40 as sporadic clusters in the greater Seoul area continue.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Wednesday 43 new cases were compiled in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., bringing the national tally to 12-thousand-198.Of the latest cases, 28 were from the Seoul metropolitan area, including 13 each in the capital city and Gyeonggi Province. Daejeon also reported five new cases.By infection route, 31 of the new cases were local transmissions while the 12 others were imported from overseas, including seven who tested positive upon arrival.The number of deaths attributed to the virus rose by one to 279.