Photo : YONHAP News

Military sources reported they have detected U.S. reconnaissance planes in skies over the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday.The maneuver comes in the wake of North Korea demolishing an inter-Korean liaison office in the Gaesong Industrial Complex and threatening to scrap a military agreement with South Korea.The planes were reportedly the U.S. Navy's EP-3E and the RC-12X operated by U.S. Forces Korea.Both aircraft are capable of conducting tactical electronic communication intelligence gathering.