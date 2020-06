Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean religious groups advocating for the rights of immigrants on Wednesday called for legislation to ban hatred and discrimination.The groups representing the Catholic Church, Buddhism, Protestants and Won Buddhism said South Korea is subject to United Nations guidelines that ban racially discriminatory laws and policies.The country ratified the UN International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in 1979 and since then, the UN has called upon South Korea to comply.The groups highlighted the government’s failure to provide necessary information on COVID-19 to migrant workers in their languages at the start of the outbreak.In addition, such workers were unable to leave work in order to purchase protective face masks.