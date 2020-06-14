Prosecutors Seek 4-Year Sentence for Ex-Pres. Chief of Staff in 'Whitelist' Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought a four-year prison term for ex-presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon for pressuring a major business lobby to provide funds to conservative groups friendly to the former Park Geun-hye administration.During a hearing at the Seoul High Court on Wednesday, the prosecution said the Supreme Court's previous ruling sufficiently confirmed the constitutional significance of the case and its impact on South Korean society.Kim's legal counsel sought tolerance, stating that such support was in accordance with the Park administration's policy decision.The former chief of staff was indicted for pressuring the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) to have member companies provide six-point-nine billion won to 33 pro-government groups between 2014 and 2016.After the High Court sentenced him to 18 months in prison for abuse of authority and coercion, the Supreme Court remanded the ruling in February, citing that coercion cannot be acknowledged in the case.The prosecution also sought a three-year sentence for Hyun Ki-hwan, former senior presidential secretary for political affairs, for his role in the so-called "whitelist" case.