Steroid Dexamethasone Emerges as Lifesaving Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, may be a lifesaving coronavirus treatment. Researchers in England found that the cheap tablet can be effective for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, reducing their risk of death by 35 percent. This is the first treatment clinically proven to reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: British researchers say they have initial clinical evidence that an affordable and already-available drug called dexamethasone can reduce deaths by up to a third in critically-ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators.[Sound bite: Dr. Martin Landray - University of Oxford professor/co-leader of clinical trial]"This drug dexamethasone, reduced the risk of dying by about one-third for people who are on breathing machines, ventilators, and about one-fifth, the people who didn't need the breathing machines but did need oxygen in hospital. Those are big effects for an important disease."University of Oxford Professor Martin Landray, a co-leader of the clinical trial, announced the results on Tuesday.Researchers at Oxford randomly administered the drug to two-thousand-104 patients and compared their status with a control group of four-thousand-321 patients. They discovered that the steroid treatment reduced the rate of fatality by 35 percent among patients requiring ventilators and by 20 percent for those who only needed oxygen supply. However, it did not help patients who were less ill.[Sound bite: Dr. Martin Landray - University of Oxford professor/co-leader of clinical trial]"One of the really nice things about it is that it's a treatment we've already got. It's sitting in the drug cupboards in every hospital in the country. It costs about five pounds for a course of treatment. And it has a, you know, a good and big effect in the patients who most need it."Costing only about six dollars per treatment, Dexamethasone has been around since the 60s for inflammatory disorders and certain types of cancer, and its side effects are relatively well known.Dr. Peter Bach at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and other medical experts suggested that the steroid tablet may be the best available option for now.[Sound bite: Dr. Peter Bach - Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York]"This is only one study. But it is clear from this study that what we know today is that dexamethasone will reduce the risk of death. So if doctors are faced with patients with severe illness right now from COVID and they have to choose between the therapies, they should go with dexamethasone until we learn more."As researchers are getting ready to publish the results in a medical journal, the World Health Organization(WHO) welcomed the clinical outcome, hailing it as a lifesaving scientific breakthrough.Experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir has only shown that it can shorten the recovery time by around 31 percent.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.