Advocacy Group Embroiled in Accounting Fraud Controversy Criticizes Politicians, Media

Photo : YONHAP News

The advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery embroiled in an accounting fraud controversy harshly criticized those alleging its improprieties and local media outlets reporting on them.Lee Na-young, president of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, on Wednesday accused conservative politicians and media of making excessive assumptions, speculations and criticisms.Lee called for an end to such irresponsible acts based on stubbornness, bias, false information and distortion of facts.Referring to the recent death of a council member who looked after a shelter for victims, Lee claimed that some politicians and media outlets were degenerating her death to a subject of inhumane curiosity and political strife.The Council recently submitted an application for mediation with the Press Arbitration Commission, seeking correction on news reports and compensation from seven media outlets.