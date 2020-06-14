Menu Content

Write: 2020-06-17 15:11:46Update: 2020-06-17 15:22:06

Gov't, Ruling Camp Consider Calls for Tuition Refunds in Extra Budget

The government and ruling camp are mulling ways to address calls by university students for a refund of tuition fees in the third supplementary budget.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers on the National Assembly’s education committee, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and senior presidential secretary of social affairs Kim Yeon-myung discussed the issue during a meeting on Wednesday. 

Rep. Park Chan-dae, who is a senior member of the education committee, said after the meeting that the DP and government seriously regard the hardship suffered by university students due to COVID-19. 

Park said discussions have begun on reflecting students’ concerns over tuition in the extra budget plan. 

A growing number of students from several universities have called for a tuition refund as the quality of education has been greatly impacted by coronavirus-triggered remote classes.
