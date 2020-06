Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean graphic novel about victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has been nominated in three categories for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards in the United States.According to the Literature Translation Institute of Korea on Wednesday, "Grass" by Kim Keum-suk was nominated for Best Writer/Artist, Best Reality-Based Work and Best U.S. Edition of International Material Asia.Based on an interview with survivor Lee Ok-seon, "Grass" previously won the humanity comic book award from the progressive French daily L'Humanité last year.Referred to as the Academy Awards of the U.S. comic industry, the Eisner Awards were established in 1988 to honor work by pioneering writer and artist Will Eisner.This year's winners will be selected by industry representatives through online voting until June 18.