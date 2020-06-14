Unification Minister Expresses Intent to Step Down over Worsened Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul has expressed his intent to step down amid escalating tension between the two Koreas following a series of provocations from North Korea.The minister announced the decision in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, saying he will take responsibility for the aggravation of inter-Korean relations. He delivered his intent to the presidential office earlier in the day.Kim, who took office in April of last year, said he feels apologetic for not living up to the demands and expectations of those hoping for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.The minister's move came a day after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office, which was established after the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.Since early this month, the North has threatened to roll back inter-Korean conciliatory agreements in protest of Seoul’s handling of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns. Last week, it also declared it would sever all joint communication channels.