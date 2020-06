Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought the death penalty during an appeals trial for Koh Yoo-jung, who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and accused of killing her stepson.At the Gwangju High Court on Wednesday, the prosecution requested the death penalty, the same punishment it sought in the lower court trial.In May 2019, Koh stabbed her ex-husband to death with a weapon and then dismembered the body, which was never found.The 37-year-old is also suspected of murdering her four-year-old stepson in March the same year by suffocating him face down on a bed.In February, Koh was sentenced to life imprisonment by the lower court without finding her guilty of the murder of her stepson.