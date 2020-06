Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are seeking a court warrant to arrest nine people in connection with the deadly fire of a warehouse construction site in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province in late April.The Yeoju branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that it requested warrants for all nine suspects under investigation, including those from the construction company in charge of the warehouse project and its subcontractors as well as construction supervisors.Prosecutors said they decided to arrest them given sufficient evidence to prove their wrongdoings and the gravity of the case.A total of 38 workers were killed in the April 29 fire, which police provisionally concluded broke out during welding.