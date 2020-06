Photo : KBS News

New Japanese government data shows that only 20 South Koreans visited Japan throughout last month mainly due to its entry ban on the neighboring country.The Japan National Tourism Organization(JNTO) said on Wednesday that the number of all foreign nationals visiting the country in May stood at one-thousand-700, down 99-point-nine percent compared to the same month last year.It is a record-low monthly figure since the Japanese government began compiling related data in 1964 and marks an on-month decrease for the eighth consecutive month.The latest number includes 20 from South Korea, a stark drop compared to over 600-thousand South Korean visitors in May of last year.Tokyo has been placing strict entry bans on visitors from 111 countries and territories.