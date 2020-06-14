Finance Minister Dismisses Possibility of Additional COVID-19 Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has negatively responded to the idea of a second round of emergency coronavirus payouts.During a meeting of the National Assembly Strategy and Finance Committee on Wednesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan asked the minister to consider a second round of emergency payments around the Chuseok holiday later this year.Hong said that before distributing the first payouts in May, the government made sure it was a one-off payout.He said if there are resources available to fiscal authorities, it would be more efficient to use them selectively for low-income groups, including workers who have been laid off in the midst of the pandemic.The government earmarked over 14 trillion won to finance the relief payments that were eligible to every household in the nation. The money ranged from 400-thousand won for single-person households to one million won for families of four or more.