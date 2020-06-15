S. Koreans Allowed to Buy 10 Masks Per Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on Thursday, South Koreans are allowed to purchase ten facial masks per week, up from three under a state-run mask rationing scheme.With the change, people who bought three masks between Monday and Wednesday may purchase seven more during the rest of this week.Mask buyers still have to present their ID cards at pharmacies or post offices. People who buy masks on behalf of family or patients at nursing homes or hospitals are also required to present proper documents showing their relations.Announcing the move earlier this week, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that the government has decided to retain the public distribution system until July 11 instead of terminating it on June 30.It added that the government will monitor the trends of production and purchase of surgical and anti-droplet masks to decide whether or not to continue the public distribution system.