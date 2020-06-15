Trump's Ex-National Security Adviser Calls for US-S. Korea Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

A former U.S. national security adviser said on Wednesday that the United States should demonstrate its ability to respond to North Korea's threat "militarily," calling for joint military exercises with South Korea.Herbert McMaster, who served under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2018, made the remarks on Wednesday during a virtual seminar hosted by the Hudson Institute.Regarding the escalating tension on the Korean Peninsula, McMaster assessed that it is an extremely dangerous time and suggested that the U.S. respond to North Korea's recent provocations by conducting joint military exercises with South Korea.He said that combined exercises scheduled for August should be "robust."Trump's former security adviser also said that from a diplomatic perspective, the U.S. should resolve defense cost-sharing issues with South Korea and Japan, and show the strength of U.S. bilateral relations with the allies.McMaster said that he believes that North Koreans are reverting to a cycle of provocation and extortion of concessions because the regime is growing increasingly desperate under the economic tolls by COVID-19 and the "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign.