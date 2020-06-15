Ex-UN Chief: Summits with Trump Gave Kim Jong-un 'de Facto Nuclear State Status'

Photo : YONHAP News

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon reportedly said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to have succeeded in acquiring "de facto nuclear state status" through summits with U.S. President Donald Trump.In an interview with the U.S. weekly Time on Wednesday, Ban said that President Trump has been able to make a good contribution, but unfortunately, by just granting a one-on-one summit three times, it perhaps played to Trump’s "ego and penchant for pageantry," and Kim seems to have succeeded in acquiring de facto nuclear state status.Trump and Kim have met three times -- in Singapore in June 2018, Hanoi, Vietnam in February 2019, and at the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea in June 2019.The former UN chief reportedly said that he was "very worried" about ongoing missile tests in North Korea and that the U.S. has changed its position on the North's acceptable behavior.He said President Trump has been saying it’s okay that North Korea is testing some small range missiles, as it cannot reach the American continent, but it’s not only the security and safety of the American continent, but the safety, security and threat to the whole of humanity.Ban also said that the world is seeing some "absence of American leadership" since the Trump administration began, adding the U.S. was backtracking from helping to address global problems at a time when American leadership is most needed.