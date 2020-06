Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's drug safety watchdog said on Thursday that it will revoke the permit for three botulinum toxin products by the biotech company Medytox.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that the permit for the Meditoxtin products, which come in bottles of 50 units, 100 units and 150 units, will be revoked next Thursday.The ministry said it took the step after the firm was found to have produced the products using an unapproved ingredient and fabricated related documents from 2012 and 2015.In mid-April, the ministry suspended the production, sale and use of the products and began taking administrative steps to revoke the permit.The products, commonly known as botox, have usually been used for cosmetic procedures or treating muscle spasms in the local market.