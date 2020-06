Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 59 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.The latest cases bring the total number of infections to 12-thousand-257 as of midnight.It is the first time in six days that there were more than 50 new cases in a day.In particular, outside of clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area and Daejeon, sporadic infections are occurring in Daegu, Sejong, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces.Of the new cases, 51 were domestic, while eight were imported. Thirty-nine of the domestic cases came from the Seoul metro area.After nearly a month with no new reported infections, Daejeon has now confirmed 15 new cases between late Monday and Wednesday.As of Thursday, 280 people have died from the disease.