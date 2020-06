Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state-controlled media has blamed South Korea after the bombing of an inter-Korean liaison office, warning the next retaliatory steps could go "far beyond imagination."North Korea's official state newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, reported Thursday that South Korea should be concerned as stronger actions, including possible military action, are being considered.The North maintains that further inter-Korean talks are futile due to the South being "cowardly, weak and low-key."However, the paper did not release any statements regarding the South Korean presidential office's condemnation of the North's criticisms. The top office condemned the North's statements as rude and senseless on Wednesday.The paper also said its people are ready to participate in large-scale campaigns to send leaflets into the South.