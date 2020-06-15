'Moon Emphasized Need to Resolve Inter-Korean Issues through Dialogue'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in reportedly emphasized the need to resolve issues with North Korea through dialogue.That's according to former liberal lawmaker Park Jie-won on a local radio program on Thursday, after he attended a luncheon with a group of former unification ministers hosted by Moon the previous day.The president said the government should respond to the North's demolition of the liaison office accordingly, but also seek dialogue in managing the situation.Moon expressed pity over the North's actions in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South, after he and his North Korean and U.S. counterparts worked hard to strike a deal on denuclearization.He added that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed on a detailed denuclearization roadmap, but it was rejected by officials from both sides.