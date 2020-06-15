Bolton: Pompeo Viewed Trump's Diplomacy with N. Korea as Having Zero Probability of Success

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has revealed in his new book that U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo regarded U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea as having “zero probability of success.”Leading U.S. media, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, revealed on Wednesday the contents of the yet-to-be released book, titled "In The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”According to the reports, Bolton claimed in the book that Pompeo made such remarks regarding Pyongyang a month after Trump held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in 2018. Bolton also claimed that after the summit, Pompeo slipped him a note deriding Trump as being "full of sh-t."Bolton also talked about a phone call that Trump had with South Korean President Moon Jae-in prior to the historic 2018 summit. He said Pompeo denounced Trump’s handling of the call by saying he was having a cardiac arrest.The contents of the book were revealed a day after the Trump administration sued Bolton in an effort to delay publication of his memoir which is set to be released next Tuesday.