DP Floor Leader Scolds Gov't for Response to Leaflet Campaigns

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon has berated the government’s response to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns carried out by North Korean defectors in South Korea.Speaking in a parliament meeting on Thursday, he said related agencies failed to properly handle an issue that could have been easily addressed.The meeting was also attended by the foreign and defense ministers as well as the vice unification minister who came on behalf of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who has extended his resignation.The floor leader said it should examine whether the government supported the president's commitment to achieving peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.He urged government efforts toward finding creative solutions with perseverance so that progress can be made in inter-Korean agreements no matter what obstacles or difficulties may lie ahead.Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan criticized North Korea's demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office as completely going against the summit declaration and military agreement reached between the two Koreas in 2018.Lee urged Pyongyang to come to the dialogue table and asked the Seoul government not to give up on dialogue while sternly responding to the North's provocations.