Photo : YONHAP News

The excavation of Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone in Gangwon Province resumed one day after it was halted.An official from the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday that they resumed excavation work on the DMZ's Hwasalmeori Hill which was momentarily suspended yesterday.The military had stopped the work which began April 20 after rising tension caused by warnings from North Korea of military action.However, the military decided to continue seemingly because the situation was not threatening enough.While North and South Korea agreed to jointly excavate war remains on Hwasalmeori Hill last September, South Korea has been conducting the work alone due to a lack of cooperation from the North.