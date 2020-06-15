UFP Floor Leader Not Expected to Return to Parliament This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party, Joo Ho-young, is not expected to return to the National Assembly until at least this weekend.He has been lying low for the fourth day after offering to step down as floor leader on Monday.A UFP official told KBS Thursday that he is expected to remain under the radar through the weekend while another ranking official said that Joo has visited Chungcheong and Gyeongsang Province areas and is now staying at a Buddhist temple in Gwangju.According to the source, he has not contacted other lawmakers and also turned down requests for talks. Joo is believed to decide on when and how he will return to parliamentary affairs after observing the outcome of a plenary session scheduled Friday.Meanwhile the ruling Democratic Party is expected to finish electing the heads of the remaining 12 parliament standing committees on Friday as previously announced.The main opposition is boycotting all Assembly proceedings in protest to the ruling party's unilateral election of six standing committee chairs carried out on Monday without the UFP.