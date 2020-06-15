Bolton Accuses Trump of Being Driven by Political Calculations in Dealing with N. Korea, Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed in his new book that U.S. Secretary or State Mike Pompeo regarded U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea as having “zero probability of success.” Leading U.S. media, including ABC, The New York Times and The Washington Post revealed some of the contents of the yet-to-be released book, titled "In The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: actualities from ABC News (June 17)]Martha Raddatz: "Is the president lying?"John Bolton: "Yes, he is. And it's not the first time either."Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of pursuing self-serving political objectives and making inept foreign policy decisions.During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Bolton discussed his 577-page new book, dubbed "The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir."[Sound bite: actualities from ABC News (June 17)]Raddatz: "Donald Trump, as we say, sees himself as a dealmaker. What happened to the dealmaker in those situations?"Bolton: "Well, the president may well be a superb dealmaker when it comes to Manhattan real estate. Dealing with arms limitation treaties on strategic weapons, dealing in many, many other international security issues are things far removed from his life experience. When you're dealing with somebody like Putin, who has made his life understanding Russia's strategic position in the world, against Donald Trump, who doesn't enjoy reading about these issues or learning about them. It's a very difficult position for America to be in."Bolton reportedly stated in the book that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to hold one-on-one meetings with Trump to flatter and manipulate him.According to The New York Times and The Washington Post, Bolton also revealed in his book that U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo regarded Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea as having “zero probability of success.”Bolton claimed that Pompeo made such remarks a month after Trump held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in 2018.The content of the book was partially revealed a day after the Trump administration sued Bolton in an effort to delay the publication of his memoir which is set to be released next Tuesday.The American president said on his Twitter account that the book was "made up of lies and fake stories," calling Bolton as a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war.”Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.