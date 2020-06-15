Justice Minister: Case Involving Ex-Prime Minister Han is Matter of Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae says it was wrong for the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to halt its inspection into irregularities committed by prosecutors who handled a corruption case against former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook.Choo made the remark before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Thursday.She said the decision by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to halt such an investigation and instead have the human rights inspector of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office handle the case was inappropriate.Currently, the inspector is looking into allegations that the prosecution forced a key witness to give false testimony against Han.Choo said the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office must not engage in practices that undermine inspection efforts.The minister underlined that the irregularities case is clearly one that should be subject to inspection and should not be turned into a human rights issue.