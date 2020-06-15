President Moon Exemplifies Hoover Dam to Better Explain Korean New Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in clarified the concept of the Korean New Deal by comparing it to the original New Deal from the United States.During his visit to Douzone Bizon, a data management and artificial intelligence company located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Moon talked about two “dams” in each New Deal policy to explain the Korean New Deal, which has been criticized for being too vague.The president explained that one purpose of the American New Deal was to make new jobs through public work projects, and added that the construction of the Hoover Dam ignited a virtuous cycle of water utilization, economic development and job creation.He then pointed to the so-called “data dam” of the Korean New Deal, which similarly creates a virtuous cycle of utilizing big data, promoting the data and A.I related-economy and thus creating new jobs in these innovative sectors.Moon Jae-in emphasized that the success of the Korean New Deal would make Korea a leading economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.