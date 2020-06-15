Survey: 3 in 10 S. Koreans Believe Having Children is Unnecessary

Photo : KBS

A survey finds that three out of ten South Koreans believe it's fine not to have kids after marriage.Statistics Korea on Thursday released its 2019 report on Social Indicators which compiles data from 2018. It shows that nearly 70 percent of South Koreans 13 and older believe having kids is necessary while 30 percent said it's not.More women than men, 33 versus 27 percent, said it's not necessary to have children. The average age a woman has her first child has edged up to 31-point-nine years and has been rising since 1993.South Koreans' life expectancy stands at 82-point-seven years, three years higher from a decade ago, while the healthy lifespan which excludes periods of illness was much shorter at 64-point-four years.The smoking rate of people aged 19 or older remained unchanged at 21 percent in 2018 while the drinking rate of adults slightly went down to 57.8 percent.