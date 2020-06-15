Gov't Says No to Cash Assistance for Students over Coronavirus-Induced Online Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry says a refund of tuition fees due to coronavirus-triggered remote learning is an issue to be resolved between colleges and students.In a meeting with reporters on Thursday, a key official of the ministry sympathized both with homebound students and cash-stricken local colleges amid the pandemic, but ensured the government’s stance that it will not provide students with cash as compensation.The official said the ministry will seek to induce tuition reimbursement by providing assistance for colleges doing so, but noted colleges will also have to make their own efforts to address their COVID-19-related financial issues.Regarding the reported discussions on tuition repayments between the government and the ruling party the previous day, the official revealed that the ministry reminded them of its previous failure to earmark 190 billion won to finance potential refunds through the third supplementary budget of the year.The ministry plans to further discuss the matter with other related government agencies.