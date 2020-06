Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has reaffirmed its position that all inter-Korean agreements should be abided by.In a meeting of the top office’s National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday, the participants, including the National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong, also agreed to continue efforts to prevent tension on the Korean Peninsula from further rising.They also discussed the latest situation regarding North Korea and checked the South Korean military’s surveillance and defense posture.It was the third consecutive day the presidential office convened the NSC since North Korea demolished the joint liaison office in the North Korean city of Gaeseong on Tuesday.