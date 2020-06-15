Moon, EU Leaders to Hold Summit to Discuss COVID-19, Korean Peninsula

Photo : Getty Images Bank

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with European Union(EU) leaders later this month to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and Korean Peninsula issues.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok announced in a media briefing on Thursday that Moon will hold a videoconference summit with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 30.Kang noted the talks have been arranged at the EU’s request and will be the first bilateral summit of the year between the two sides.According to the spokesman, the leaders will discuss bilateral coordination and cooperation on the coronavirus and global efforts to develop vaccines and treatments.They will also discuss measures to enhance bilateral trade and investment and expand their cooperation in the digital economy and new renewable energy sectors.The situations on the Korean Peninsula, possibly including North Korea’s recent moves against the South, will be also on the agenda.The South Korean government earlier pushed for a face-to-face summit in Seoul but changed the plan due to the prolonged pandemic.