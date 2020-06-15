S. Korea Resumes WTO Dispute Settlement Proceedings over Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has resumed dispute settlement proceedings at the World Trade Organization(WTO) over Tokyo’s trade restriction measures.The South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva said on Thursday that it delivered a letter both to its Japanese counterpart and the WTO Secretariat regarding its request that the global trade watchdog establish a panel to review the matter.It is expected that the WTO Dispute Settlement Body will bring up the issue during a meeting slated for June 29.South Korea initially filed a similar complaint with the WTO in September of last year after Japan curbed exports on three high-tech materials and removed the country from its “whitelist” of reliable trade partners earlier in the year.Seoul halted the process two months later as it decided to resolve related matters through bilateral talks, but decided to resume proceedings through the WTO’s mediation after Tokyo failed to respond to Seoul's call to reveal by the end of May its position on the trade measures.