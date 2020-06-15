Pentagon Official: N. Korea Continues to Present 'Extraordinary Threat'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Pentagon official reportedly said on Thursday that North Korea's activities in recent days show that the country continues to present an "extraordinary threat" to the Asia-Pacific region.David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, made the remarks in a teleconference with reporters, stressing that the U.S. remains in close coordination with South Korea to ensure readiness against the North's threats.According to Reuters, Helvey said as the world has been starkly reminded in recent days, North Korea continues to present an extraordinary threat to the region which demands the U.S.' continued vigilance.The Pentagon official said it's hard to tell what's going to unfold over the next few days and weeks, but it's important to say that the U.S. remains vigilant against any type of threats and provocations.Asked about resuming large-scale South Korea-U.S. military exercises and bringing strategic assets into the Korean Peninsula, Helvey said the U.S. maintains close, open and effective communication with its South Korean ally. He added this is to present the most effective combined deterrence and defense capability for the people of South Korea.