Trump Blames Bolton for Deadlock with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed his former national security adviser, John Bolton, for the current deadlock in nuclear negotiations with North Korea.In a tweet, Trump said “all hell broke out” when Bolton disclosed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he had considered the Libyan Model of denuclearization for North Korea in April 2018. That deal eventually led to leader Muammar Gaddafi getting killed by anti-government rebels.Trump also said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who he was getting along with very well, went ballistic just like his missiles. He then said that Kim didn't want Bolton anywhere near him and Bolton's dumbest of all statements set the U.S. back very badly with North Korea, even now.Trump said that he asked Bolton what he was thinking, and he had no answer and just apologized, adding he should have fired him right then and there.Trump's tweets come as excerpts of Bolton's yet unpublished memoir appeared in the media. Bolton left the administration in 2018 after clashing with Trump on multiple policy issues, including North Korea.