S. Korea's Top Commanders Order Firm Readiness Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top commanders of the Army and Navy on Thursday ordered troops to enhance their military readiness posture amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Army Chief of Staff General Suh Wook and his naval counterpart, Admiral Boo Suk-jong, issued the order during meetings of their respective senior commanders.The Army chief of staff ordered frontline units to be fully prepared for any developments that may arise, citing the critical security situation with the recent spike in military tensions.Admiral Boo issued a similar order, saying that every commander must be prepared and needs to check the readiness of subordinate units to ensure a swift and firm response to any provocations.The orders came as inter-Korean tensions rose higher when North Korea threatened to sever its ties with South Korea and launch military action over declining inter-Korean relations and Seoul's handling of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by defectors.